‘They still had a lot more life to live’: Families grieve teens killed in Glendale crash

Police say Joseph Saiz and Elana Keltner Crawford were killed Saturday after Joseph was seen by witnesses driving too fast and without his headlights on.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley families are grieving the sudden loss of two teenagers who just graduated high school a couple of months ago.

Glendale police said 19-year-old Joseph Daniel Saiz and 18-year-old Elana Keltner Crawford were killed Saturday near Bell Road and 67th Avenue.

A memorial in the median of the road where the crash happened hosts candles and balloons in memorial of the couple.

“My life will never be the same,” Kim Gonzales, Joseph’s mother said.

Police said Joseph was driving too fast down Bell Road without his lights on Saturday night when a car ran into the back end of his Ford Mustang.

That sent the car along with Joseph and his girlfriend Elana into trees in the median and into another car.

Police said the crash ejected and killed Joseph and Elana was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Elana was definitely the love of his life,” Gonzales said. “He’d tell me, ‘Mom, she’s the one! She’s the one!”

Elana and Joseph graduated from Agua Fria High School just a few months ago and went to prom together.

Misty Crawford, Elana’s mom, said the pair’s love story started in 9th grade but they didn’t start dating until 11 months ago and just recently moved in together.

“They were inseparable,” Crawford said.

Now, two families are sharing similar grief.



“He was going to be our son-in-law and we were happy with her choice and he was a great kid,” Crawford said.

“She means just as much to me as he does,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said it will be Joseph’s smile, baby blue eyes and heart for helping others that her family will hold dear.

Gonzales shared how Joseph would help elderly neighbors mow their lawn, refusing to take money because he wanted to help them out.

“There’s no anybody he doesn’t do something for,” Gonzales said. “That’s just who he is.”



Crawford and her husband, Elana’s father Bruce Keltner, shared how driven Elana was.

Crawford said Elana helped encourage Joseph to finish high school. Crawford said the two had plans to use the money they made working to save for a house, go to school and more.

"I was looking forward to her conquering the world, she had plans of opening her own business,” Crawford said.

Now, they’re hoping the lives taken from them, might help save others.



“Buckle up, slow down, have courtesy when you drive and put that phone down,” Crawford said.

The families of each victim set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral expenses. See this link for Elana's and this link for Joseph's.

