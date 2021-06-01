These are the Phoenix restaurants approved for NBA players

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the 2020 NBA season returning after it was postponed due to COVID-19.
The NBA has approved restaurants for visiting players in most NBA cities, including five restaurants in Phoenix, according to an ESPN report from Kevin Arnovitz.
These restaurants have agreed to conform to specific rules and have the space and facilities to do so.
Rules include that the restaurants must have outdoor space or a secure private room that is not shared space with the rest of the restaurant.
Servers and employees are to wear face masks and remain six feet away from players and coaches in addition to only being in the same room as players and coaches when absolutely necessary.
There must also be a secure entrance and exit for players and coaches.
Below are the five restaurants approved for NBA players visiting Phoenix, per the report:
- Chantico, a newly-opened Mexican restaurant at 11th Street and Camelback.
- North Italia, a popular Italian spot in Arcadia at 40th and Camelback.
- Steak 44, another popular fine dining institution, located at 44th Street and Camelback.
- Tomaso's, an Italian restaurant revered in the Valley since opening its doors in 1977.
- True Food Kitchen, a popular health-conscious eatery located in the Biltmore area.
Below are the approved restaurants for the rest of the NBA cities, according to the ESPN report.
Some have less than five and some cities, including Los Angeles, Portland, New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, do not have approved restaurants listed.
Atlanta
- KR Steakbar
- South City Kitchen
- STK Steakhouse
- The Capital Grille
Boston
- Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Strega Italiano
- The Capital Grille
- Zuma
Charlotte
- Farenheit
- Rooster's Wood-fired Kitchen
- The Capital Grille
Chicago
- Aba
- Cabra Cevicheria
- RPM Italian
Cleveland
- Barrio Gateway
- Betts
- Morton's Steakhouse
- Red the Steakhouse
Dallas
- Ocean Prime
- The Capital Grille
- The Henry
Denver
- Snooze Ballpark
- STK Steakhouse
Detroit
- Flowers of Vietnam
- Selden Standard
Houston
- Grotto
- Mastro's Steakhouse
- State of Grace
- Steak 48
Indianapolis
- Prime 47
- St. Elmo Steakhouse
- Union 50
Memphis
- Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
- Bishop
- Catherine and Mary's
- Chef Tam's Underground Café
Miami
- Moxie's
- Prime 112
- Prime Italian
- Red Rooster Overtown
- Zuma
Milwaukee
- Carnevor
- Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
New Orleans
- Cochon
- Saffron Nola
Oklahoma City
- Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
- Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
- Charleston's Restaurant
- Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
- The Jones Assembly
Orlando
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Soco
Philadelphia
- Double Knot
- Harp & Crown
- Talula's Garden
- Vetri Cucina
- Via Locusta
Phoenix
- Chantico
- North Italia
- Steak 44
- Tomaso's
- True Food Kitchen
Sacramento
- Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
- Morton's Steakhouse
Salt Lake City
- Manoli's
- Red Iguana
- Valter's Osteria
San Antonio
- Bliss
- Botika
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Tre Trattoria
Tampa Bay
- Del Frisco's Grille
- Ocean Prime
- Six at JW Marriott
Washington, D.C.
- RPM Italian
- Zaytinya