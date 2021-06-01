These are the Phoenix restaurants approved for NBA players

The NBA approved restaurants for visiting players in most NBA cities that have agreed to conform to rules and regulations.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the 2020 NBA season returning after it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The NBA has approved restaurants for visiting players in most NBA cities, including five restaurants in Phoenix, according to an ESPN report from Kevin Arnovitz.

These restaurants have agreed to conform to specific rules and have the space and facilities to do so.

Rules include that the restaurants must have outdoor space or a secure private room that is not shared space with the rest of the restaurant.

Servers and employees are to wear face masks and remain six feet away from players and coaches in addition to only being in the same room as players and coaches when absolutely necessary.

There must also be a secure entrance and exit for players and coaches.

Below are the five restaurants approved for NBA players visiting Phoenix, per the report:

Chantico , a newly-opened Mexican restaurant at 11th Street and Camelback.

North Italia, a popular Italian spot in Arcadia at 40th and Camelback.

Steak 44, another popular fine dining institution, located at 44th Street and Camelback.

Tomaso's, an Italian restaurant revered in the Valley since opening its doors in 1977.

True Food Kitchen, a popular health-conscious eatery located in the Biltmore area.

Below are the approved restaurants for the rest of the NBA cities, according to the ESPN report.

Some have less than five and some cities, including Los Angeles, Portland, New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, do not have approved restaurants listed.

Atlanta

KR Steakbar

South City Kitchen

STK Steakhouse

The Capital Grille

Boston

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Strega Italiano

The Capital Grille

Zuma

Charlotte

Farenheit

Rooster's Wood-fired Kitchen

The Capital Grille

Chicago

Aba

Cabra Cevicheria

RPM Italian

Cleveland

Barrio Gateway

Betts

Morton's Steakhouse

Red the Steakhouse

Dallas

Ocean Prime

The Capital Grille

The Henry

Denver

Snooze Ballpark

STK Steakhouse

Detroit

Flowers of Vietnam

Selden Standard

Houston

Grotto

Mastro's Steakhouse

State of Grace

Steak 48

Indianapolis

Prime 47

St. Elmo Steakhouse

Union 50

Memphis

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Bishop

Catherine and Mary's

Chef Tam's Underground Café

Miami

Moxie's

Prime 112

Prime Italian

Red Rooster Overtown

Zuma

Milwaukee

Carnevor

Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

New Orleans

Cochon

Saffron Nola

Oklahoma City

Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

Charleston's Restaurant

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

The Jones Assembly

Orlando

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Soco

Philadelphia

Double Knot

Harp & Crown

Talula's Garden

Vetri Cucina

Via Locusta

Phoenix

Chantico

North Italia

Steak 44

Tomaso's

True Food Kitchen

Sacramento

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

Morton's Steakhouse

Salt Lake City

Manoli's

Red Iguana

Valter's Osteria

San Antonio

Bliss

Botika

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Tre Trattoria

Tampa Bay

Del Frisco's Grille

Ocean Prime

Six at JW Marriott

Washington, D.C.