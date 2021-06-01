x
Valley

These are the Phoenix restaurants approved for NBA players

The NBA approved restaurants for visiting players in most NBA cities that have agreed to conform to rules and regulations.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the 2020 NBA season returning after it was postponed due to COVID-19. 

The NBA has approved restaurants for visiting players in most NBA cities, including five restaurants in Phoenix, according to an ESPN report from Kevin Arnovitz.

These restaurants have agreed to conform to specific rules and have the space and facilities to do so. 

Rules include that the restaurants must have outdoor space or a secure private room that is not shared space with the rest of the restaurant. 

Servers and employees are to wear face masks and remain six feet away from players and coaches in addition to only being in the same room as players and coaches when absolutely necessary.

There must also be a secure entrance and exit for players and coaches.

Below are the five restaurants approved for NBA players visiting Phoenix, per the report:

  • Chantico, a newly-opened Mexican restaurant at 11th Street and Camelback.
  • North Italia, a popular Italian spot in Arcadia at 40th and Camelback.
  • Steak 44, another popular fine dining institution, located at 44th Street and Camelback.
  • Tomaso's, an Italian restaurant revered in the Valley since opening its doors in 1977.
  • True Food Kitchen, a popular health-conscious eatery located in the Biltmore area.

Below are the approved restaurants for the rest of the NBA cities, according to the ESPN report

Some have less than five and some cities, including Los Angeles, Portland, New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, do not have approved restaurants listed.

Atlanta

  • KR Steakbar
  • South City Kitchen
  • STK Steakhouse
  • The Capital Grille

Boston

  • Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
  • Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
  • Strega Italiano
  • The Capital Grille
  • Zuma

Charlotte

  • Farenheit
  • Rooster's Wood-fired Kitchen
  • The Capital Grille

Chicago

  • Aba
  • Cabra Cevicheria
  • RPM Italian

Cleveland

  • Barrio Gateway
  • Betts
  • Morton's Steakhouse
  • Red the Steakhouse

Dallas

  • Ocean Prime
  • The Capital Grille
  • The Henry

Denver

  • Snooze Ballpark
  • STK Steakhouse

Detroit

  • Flowers of Vietnam
  • Selden Standard

Houston

  • Grotto
  • Mastro's Steakhouse
  • State of Grace
  • Steak 48

Indianapolis

  • Prime 47
  • St. Elmo Steakhouse
  • Union 50

Memphis

  • Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
  • Bishop
  • Catherine and Mary's
  • Chef Tam's Underground Café

Miami

  • Moxie's
  • Prime 112
  • Prime Italian
  • Red Rooster Overtown
  • Zuma

Milwaukee

  • Carnevor
  • Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

New Orleans

  • Cochon
  • Saffron Nola

Oklahoma City

  • Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
  • Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
  • Charleston's Restaurant
  • Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
  • The Jones Assembly

Orlando

  • Eddie V's Prime Seafood
  • Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Soco

Philadelphia

  • Double Knot
  • Harp & Crown
  • Talula's Garden
  • Vetri Cucina
  • Via Locusta

Sacramento

  • Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
  • Morton's Steakhouse

Salt Lake City

  • Manoli's
  • Red Iguana
  • Valter's Osteria

San Antonio

  • Bliss
  • Botika
  • Eddie V's Prime Seafood
  • Tre Trattoria

Tampa Bay

  • Del Frisco's Grille
  • Ocean Prime
  • Six at JW Marriott

Washington, D.C.

  • RPM Italian
  • Zaytinya

