SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction raised a record $9.6 million for charity from 16 vehicles donated to the auction.

This included the first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition, the first 2020 Toyota Supra, the first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Jeff Gordon's 2016 Corvette C7.R and four Chevrolet Camaros seen in the "Transformers" movies, which were sold as one lot.

With the $9.6 million raised at the auction, which ran from Jan. 12-20, the auction company has now raised more than $114 million for charity to date.

“As a company that was built on giving back to the community, this is a significant milestone worth celebrating," Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson said in a statement. "We’re so grateful for the countless wonderful people and companies, from OEM partners to celebrities, who have joined us on this phenomenal journey. Giving back is the heartbeat of Barrett-Jackson and the collector car community.”

Here are the 13 charity lots, totaling 16 cars, that sold during the auction:

13. 2019 Bennington SW Series Boat. Sold for $100,000 benefiting The Arians Family Foundation.

Specs: Model 2575 QCW 10. Six-cylinder, 300 horsepower engine. Automatic transmission.

Barrett-Jackson

12. 2015 Ford Petty’s Garage Stage 2 Mustang. Sold for $100,000 benefiting Barrow Neurological Foundation.

Specs: Blue/black exterior, black interior. V8 Coyote engine with Ford Racing/Roush supercharger. 627 horsepower. Six-speed manual transmission.

Barrett-Jackson

11. 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix Rusty Wallace's #27 Kodiak NASCAR race car. Sold for $100,000 benefiting Task Force Dagger Foundation

Specs: Green/white exterior, green interior, 350ci V8 engine, 4-speed manual transmission.

Barrett-Jackson

10. 2018 Ford Fusion NASCAR stock car. Sold for $300,000 benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Specs: Raced by David Ragan in Monster Energy Cup Series. Ford Performance Roush Yates Racing 358ci engine with over 750 horsepower. Original 4-speed G-Force transmission. Comes with one of Ragan's carbon-fiber seat shells, SFI-certified insert and 7-point racing harness.

Barrett-Jackson

9. 1967 CHEVROLET CAMARO CUSTOM COUPE. Sold for $165,000 benefiting Childhelp Through SEMA Cares purchased by singer/songwriter Ray J.

Specs: Yellow exterior, black interior, 6.2-liter supercharged LS3 E-ROD engine, 4L65E 4-speed automatic transmission, drivetrain and Corvette C6 suspension.

Barrett-Jackson

8. 1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV. Sold for $1,310,000 benefiting Gary Sinise Foundation.

Specs: White exterior, black interior, original 258ci 4.2-liter engine paired with BorgWarner T150 3-speed manual transmission, power steering, power brakes.

Barrett-Jackson

7. 2015 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R. Sold for $500,000 benefiting the Petersen Automotive and Henry Ford Museums.

Specs: White exterior, black interior, 5.2-liter eight-cylinder engine, 526 horsepower, ultra-lightweight 19" carbon-fiber wheels, less than 200 miles on odometer.

Barrett-Jackson

6. Jeff Gordon’s 2016 Corvette C7.R. Sold for $600,000 benefiting the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation.

Specs: Black exterior, black interior, 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine with 650 horsepower, eight-speed automatic transmission, carbon-fiber ground effects, carbon-fiber hood, magnetic ride suspension daming, traction control, active handling stability control, 4-wheel ABS brakes with slotted rotors and 6-piston front calipers, rear differential cooler, multi-mode performance exhaust, electronic limited-slip differential, high-intensity xenon headlamps, and LED park and turn signals.

Barrett-Jackson

5. 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (VIN 001). Sold for $1,100,000 benefiting JDRF.

Specs: VIN 001, supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, 700+ horsepower, 7-speed automatic transmission, most powerful street-legal Ford ever.

Barrett-Jackson

4. Chevrolet Bumblebee Camaro Collection (seen in "Transformers" movies). Sold as one lot for $500,000 benefiting Operation Homefront.

2010 Chevrolet Camaro (seen in "Transformers" and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen")

Specs: Yellow/black exterior, black interior, V8 engine, automatic transmission, not street legal.

Barrett-Jackson

2010 Chevrolet Camaro (seen in Transformers: Dark of the Moon)

Specs: Yellow/black exterior, black interior, V8 engine, automatic transmission, not street legal.

Barrett-Jackson

2013 Chevrolet Camaro (seen in "Transformers Age of Extinction")

Specs: Yellow/black exterior, black interior, V8 engine, automatic transmission, not street legal.

Barrett-Jackson

2016 Chevrolet Camaro (seen in "Transformers The Last Knight")

Specs: Yellow/black exterior, black interior, V8 engine, automatic transmission, not street legal.

Barrett-Jackson

3. 2020 Toyota Supra (first production VIN 20201). Sold for $2.1 million benefiting the American Heart Association and The Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Specs: VIN 20201, Matte gray exterior, red and black interior, 6-cylinder 3-liter engine, automatic transmission.

Barrett-Jackson Facebook

2. 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. Sold for $200,000 benefiting Fighter Country Foundation at Luke Force Air Force Base.

Specs: 5.2-liter 8-cylinder Coyote engine with supercharger, 3-speed automatic transmission, Ford 9" solid rear axle with a drag racing suspension system, not street legal (drag racing car).

Barrett-Jackson

1. 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition (VIN 001). Sold for $2.5 million benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Specs: VIN 001, Baby blue and orange exterior, black interior, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 Twin Turbo engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, exposed carbon fiber A-pillars and sports unique 20” one-piece forged aluminum wheels.

Barrett-Jackson