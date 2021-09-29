The Valley Man and The Canal: Peoria fisherman has epic battle with giant catfish

“That’s the fun of fishing. The fun is in the fight,” said Trino Diaz said after catching a massive fish.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was a Tuesday morning in Peoria and Trino Díaz was enjoying the final day of his weekend fishing in a canal off of 67th Avenue just north of Thunderbird Road.

He and his friend Ryan Leren had caught a few fish, but nothing big. Suddenly, Diaz felt a bite, but it was way more than just a bite.

“I told Ryan, 'this feels like it could be a personal best,'” Diaz recounted.

And it was.

Forty-five minutes later, Diaz pulled a 41-pound fly head catfish from the canal. He said it pulled him a quarter mile down the canal as he fought with it, trying to tire it out.

“It wouldn’t even fit in the net. Only its head fit. It was a big fish,” Diaz said.

Diaz lives in the area and regularly fishes the canals. He catches carp, small striped bass, and other fish and usually throws them back. He just enjoys the relaxation of the activity, until he finds a worthy adversary.

“That’s the fun of fishing. The fun is in the fight,” Diaz said.

With that in mind, Diaz and Leren threw the massive catfish back. Diaz said he wouldn’t mind fighting with it again.

“I hope I do catch him again. That would be fun.”

