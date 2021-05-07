The Valley could see large events coming back by the end of summer

Several big artists like Justin Bieber have concerts scheduled throughout the year after the industry took a hit from COVID-19.

Large events are on the horizon across Arizona with several concerts, stage shows, and games preparing start back up again.

People are more than ready to have access to events that get them out of their houses.

“I’m hoping we can get a fun, yet really safe experience,” said Taylor Pielli.

“As far as I’m concerned I’m ready to rock as long as the audience is ready to go. As long as the bands are ready to go, I’m ready,” said Danny Zelesko, a promoter that brings big name artists to the Valley. He said that the wait has been long.

“I’m now entering my 14th month without income and that hasn’t been fun that’s why they’re called reserves, it’s not forever,” said Zelesko.

In September Def Leppard and Motley Crue are scheduled for State Farm Stadium, Daughtry is playing at the talking Stick Resort Ballroom, and Alicia Keys is playing at the Arizona Federal Theatre.

Justin Bieber also announced his re-scheduled “Justice” tour dates with a stop at Gila River Arena in February.

Zelesko says full capacity venues are crucial for the music industry.

“You can’t get a good show in there while having social distancing and cutting off your capacity because you can’t pay your bills let alone make any money,” said Zelesko.

Tickets for Hamilton at ASU Gammage go on sale next week for shows running from Sept. 8 through Oct. 3.

As for sports, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be removing all seat restrictions on May 25.

The regular season for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium starts in September.

The NFL commissioner says he expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.