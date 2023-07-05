Check your tickets! Someone in Arizona hit $2.9M jackpot for 'The Pick'

Someone is now nearly $3,000,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Queen Creek, Arizona.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Check your tickets, East Valley lottery players! Someone just hit a big jackpot.

According to lottery officials, a winning "The Pick" lottery ticket was recently sold at a Fry's Marketplace in Queen Creek.

The winning ticket is worth $2.9 million. Here are the winning numbers and the location where the ticket was sold.

Fry's Marketplace

25105 South Ellsworth Road

Queen Creek, AZ

Winning numbers for July 3 drawing: 4, 5, 11, 15, 19, 35

The annuity prize option is $2,900,000 over 30 years. If you won and want the cash prize option, you would end up with $1,567,567.60.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube