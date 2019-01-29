PHOENIX — Afternoon Tea at the Phoenician Resort has been one of Phoenix's beloved treats for years. Now, the resort is adding a similarly curated, and elegant, event — Champagne Saturdays.

On the first and third Saturday of every month, by reservation only, locals and guests can enjoy curated selections of bubbly paired with a three-course menu of small bites.

According to a release, the champagne is paired with an artisan cheese board to start, followed by the first course of cold canapés, including lemon-poached chilled shrimp with mango cocktail sauce and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. The second course is miniature beef Wellington with tarragon aioli and coconut-breaded lobster tail with Thai chili sauce. Lastly, a dessert trio of chocolate-dipped strawberries, Scottish shortbread and dark chocolate truffles.

The Champagne Saturday menu starts at $89 per person depending on the bubbly of your choice. There are three tiers of champagne to choose from: Perrier Jouet, Grand Brut at $89 per person; Ruinart, Blanc de Blanc at $119 per person; and Dom Perignon at $199 per person.

Like Afternoon Tea, Champagne Saturdays is held in the Phoenician's Tea Room and there is live entertainment.

The first Champagne Saturday is Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 480-423-2530 or email PHXLCAfternoonTeaInquiries@marriott.com to make a reservation.

For more information, visit the Phoenician's website.