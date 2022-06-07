'The life of an icon' | Frida Kahlo immersion experience coming to Phoenix

Frida Kahlo's life will be highlighted in a new immersion experience starting in early July.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — As an artist who is known for her self-portraits that depict physical and emotional pain through vibrant colors, Frida Kahlo is often celebrated for her passion and dedication to art and indigenous Mexican culture.

And for the first time in America, her passionate art is coming to life in the “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” exhibition.

The exhibition will premier in Phoenix on July 8 at Walter Where?House, located at 702 North 21st Avenue. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 8 at 9 a.m.

Kahlo suffered from polio as a child and endured a tragic bus accident in her teenage years that almost cost her her life. As she recovered from several injuries, including a fractured spine and ribs, she took to painting to highlight her pain. In her painting “The Broken Column,” her bodily injuries are depicted in stark detail. She continued to paint as she recovered, and her art is still influential today.

The immersive biography is a co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a digital arts center in Spain. It showcases Kahlo’s art through seven different transformational spaces allowing fans to enter her life and live through her art.

Kahlo’s story will be depicted through digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations. Fans can also enjoy the most relevant moments of her life and work through virtual reality experiences.

Tickets for adults will start at $34.99 with student, children, and family discounts available. To purchase a ticket please visit fridakahlophoenix.com.

After the exhibition’s success in Canada and Europe, Primo Entertainment and Loud And Live partnered to bring this unique experience to Phoenix. The exhibition will tour across the U.S. before making its way toward Latin America.

INSPIRING ARIZONA