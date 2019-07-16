Editor's note: The above video is from a July 1 newscast.

Another hearing has been set for a former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix.

In a pretrial conference Tuesday, the new hearing date was established. The purpose of the Aug. 28 hearing will be to set a trial date for Nathan Sutherland. The judge suggested they aim for a trial date in early 2020.

During the pretrial conference, the defense attorney told the judge he as 2,000 pages of reports and several hours of video to look through.

The 30-year-old patient, who had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.

Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

He was fired and gave up his nursing license after his arrest.

Sutherland had lost an appeal of an order requiring a test to determine if he has sexually transmitted diseases.

It's unclear whether Sutherland has taken the test.

