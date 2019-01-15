Season one of The Disabled List isn’t over quite yet. Here’s one more bonus episode of the podcast before we head off into the off-season.

This week, I sat down with model and radio personality Hanna Tucker. Before she left Phoenix to head to Nashville to become a midday host for i106.7, we took a moment to talk modeling, fashion and upcoming trends for 2019.

Tucker also chats about that viral Phoenix Suns moment with her younger brother, Luke and guard Devin Booker.

