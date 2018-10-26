The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg and Jake Owen are among the artists who will perform during the Phoenix Open’s Birds Nest concert series this year.

Also known as "The People's Open" and "The Greatest Show on Grass," the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is set to return to the TPC Scottsdale Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. And if you think the open is all about golf, think again.

The Coors Light Birds Nest has little to do with golf and lots to do with great music. In total, 11 musical acts will perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. You can buy them here. General tickets start at $65, while VIP tickets are available starting at $250 each. The Birds Nest is a 21-and-over venue.

The Birds Nest opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. through the four-day music festival. Headliners will take the main stage each night around 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Here are the artists coming to join the party:

Wednesday, Jan. 30 – Old Dominion, Midland and Brandon Lay

Thursday, Jan. 31 – Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Michael Ray

Friday, Feb. 1 – The Chainsmokers and Snoop Dogg

Saturday, Feb. 2 – Martin Garrix, DJ Vice and Justin Mylo

For more information, head to the Birds Nest website, and for more information on the Greatest Show on Grass, go to the Waste Management Phoenix Open website.

