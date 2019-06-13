PHOENIX — It's nearly that time of year again, when the monsoon brings strong winds, dust storms, hail, heavy rain and lightning to the Valley.
Insurance company Allstate analyzed its claims data and put together a list of the parts of the Phoenix area that see the worst of the monsoon.
Allstate looked at five years worth of claims for storm-related damage during the monsoon, which is officially from June 15 through the end of September.
ZIP code 85032 in Phoenix ranked as the ZIP code hit hardest by monsoon storms in the Valley.
The next worst ZIP code for monsoon damage was 85008, also in Phoenix.
Here are the rest of the 20 stormiest ZIP codes in the Valley, according to Allstate:
1. 85032 – Phoenix
2. 85008 – Phoenix
3. 85006 – Phoenix
4. 85387 – Surprise/Peoria
5. 85007 – Phoenix
6. 85204 – Mesa
7. 85257 – Scottsdale
8. 85202 – Tempe/Mesa
9. 85281 – Tempe
10. 85306 – Glendale
11. 85208 – Mesa
12. 85016 – Phoenix
13. 85224 – Chandler
14. 85351 – Sun City/El Mirage
15. 85033 – Phoenix
16. 85338 – Goodyear/Avondale
17. 85373 – Sun City/Peoria
18. 85042 – Phoenix
19. 85201 – Mesa
20. 85283 – Tempe/Guadalupe