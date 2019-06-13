PHOENIX — It's nearly that time of year again, when the monsoon brings strong winds, dust storms, hail, heavy rain and lightning to the Valley.

Insurance company Allstate analyzed its claims data and put together a list of the parts of the Phoenix area that see the worst of the monsoon.

Allstate looked at five years worth of claims for storm-related damage during the monsoon, which is officially from June 15 through the end of September.

ZIP code 85032 in Phoenix ranked as the ZIP code hit hardest by monsoon storms in the Valley.

The next worst ZIP code for monsoon damage was 85008, also in Phoenix.

Here are the rest of the 20 stormiest ZIP codes in the Valley, according to Allstate:

1. 85032 – Phoenix

2. 85008 – Phoenix

3. 85006 – Phoenix

4. 85387 – Surprise/Peoria

5. 85007 – Phoenix

6. 85204 – Mesa

7. 85257 – Scottsdale

8. 85202 – Tempe/Mesa

9. 85281 – Tempe

10. 85306 – Glendale

11. 85208 – Mesa

12. 85016 – Phoenix

13. 85224 – Chandler

14. 85351 – Sun City/El Mirage

15. 85033 – Phoenix

16. 85338 – Goodyear/Avondale

17. 85373 – Sun City/Peoria

18. 85042 – Phoenix

19. 85201 – Mesa

20. 85283 – Tempe/Guadalupe