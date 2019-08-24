PHOENIX — People at a gas station in Phoenix were frightened Friday after a car suddenly slammed into a bus stop in front of the gas station.

But luckily everyone walked away without serious injury.

The crash occurred Friday near the intersection at 32nd and Van Buren streets, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

Surveillance video from the nearby Exxon caught the entire terrifying crash on camera.

In the video, the car is seen barely missing someone in a scooter and causes another person to run in the opposite direction.

The video appeared to show a person who flew after the car crash, but Thompson said injuries were "very, very minor."

No one was transported to the hospital.

Thompson said the unidentified driver told police her brakes failed. Impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash.