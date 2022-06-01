Woman at bus stop dies after being hit by car, police say

It is unknown whether the driver in his 80s was impaired at the time of the crash, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman sitting at a local bus stop died Friday morning after being hit by a car, the Tempe Police Department said.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s who has yet to be identified, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving southbound and ended up in the northbound lanes, eventually colliding with the bus stop, the department said.

The injured woman was declared dead after lifesaving efforts, officers said. The man was arrested on the scene.

It is unknown whether the man was impaired at the time of the collision.

The collision took place near the intersection of Warner and Rural roads around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police said. The area will be shut down to traffic and pedestrians as investigators search the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous