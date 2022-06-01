Woman at bus stop dies after being hit by car, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman sitting at a local bus stop died Friday morning after being hit by a car, the Tempe Police Department said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 80s who has yet to be identified, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving southbound and ended up in the northbound lanes, eventually colliding with the bus stop, the department said.
The injured woman was declared dead after lifesaving efforts, officers said. The man was arrested on the scene.
It is unknown whether the man was impaired at the time of the collision.
The collision took place near the intersection of Warner and Rural roads around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police said. The area will be shut down to traffic and pedestrians as investigators search the scene.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.
