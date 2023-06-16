Tempe takes action against Airbnb owner

City officials said this would mark the first suspension of a short-term rental license since a stronger city ordinance was enacted on March 5.

TEMPE, Ariz — The City of Tempe wants to suspend the license of a short-term rental property where shots were fired during a party earlier this year.



On May 21, police responded to the house near McClintock Drive and Warner Road after neighbors reported hearing gunshots at a house party. Officers searched the home and seized firearms and other items. No injuries were reported.

Deputy City Manager Tom Duensing said the infractions at the rental property are serious enough to suspend the property owner's license.

Property owners must ensure their renters comply with all applicable rules and regulations.

“These regulations were developed to preserve safety and quality of life in Tempe’s neighborhoods,” Duensing said. “We intend to enforce the ordinance.”



“We are sorry that residents endured this incident in what is supposed to be the quiet calm of their own neighborhood,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “We acted as a Council earlier this year to require city licenses for short-term rentals. We did that to hold property owners accountable to the fullest extent we could under Arizona law. I am proud that we are again taking action to enforce our ordinance.”



The city sent a letter to the property owner as a notice of intent to file charges. The Tempe City Attorney’s Office is anticipated to file actual charges with the court, and a judge will determine whether the license will be suspended.



City officials said Tempe currently has 520 licensed short-term rental properties.

Owners of short-term rental properties are required by Tempe ordinance to have a license and follow several requirements, such as sex offender background checks, neighbor notification and more.

Details are available at tempe.gov/ShortTermRentals.

