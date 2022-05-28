Man dies after resisting arrest and jumping into Tempe Town Lake

Police say the man's body was recovered near the Tempe City of the Arts. At this time, the cause of death is under investigation.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above image aired during a previous broadcast.

Tempe police are investigating the death of a man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake early Saturday morning.

Officials say the man fled from officers to avoid an arrest and jumped into Tempe Town Lake in the process.

Tempe Police and Fire began to search for the man, and officials say that at around 11:20 a.m. his body was pulled from the lake near the Tempe City of the Arts.

Officials say he was pronounced dead upon recovery.

At this time, police say they are investigating how the man died. It has not been confirmed if he drowned.

