Tempe to hold Sept. 11 Healing Fields ceremony online due to COVID-19 outbreak

Remembering and honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will look different this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It has been nineteen years since 2,977 people were killed and thousands more were injured in the September, 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Every year since, we take a moment to remember the people whose lives were taken from them in the terrorist attacks that shook our nation.

But this year's commemoration will look very different, both in Arizona and across the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Exchange Club of Tempe canceled the Healing Field, a unique tribute where nearly 3,000 flags are assembled, "to protect the health of the community and volunteers due to COVID-19."

Instead, a virtual tribute will take place Friday with remarks from city leaders and the reading of the names of those who died that day.

You can watch it live on Facebook beginning at 5:46 a.m. Arizona time.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City is also holding a ceremony featuring recorded readings of victims' names made by family members.

But even the group that successfully worked to establish Sept. 11 as a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance said it wants everyone to honor the victims at home this year.

9/11 Day announced last week that it launched a new initiative in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, “9/11 Day At Home.”

Anyone who wants to recognize and honor the victims can engage in a wide range of charitable activities virtually, and from the safety of their homes, at 911Day.org.