Tempe spends $10M to turn old Food City into low-income housing

City officials are moving ahead with plans to acquire a 3-acre site on Apache Boulevard that will be developed into an affordable housing complex.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe is planning to acquire a former Food City store near Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane and redevelop the property into an affordable housing complex.

The city council voted Monday to spend $10.7 million on purchasing the Pollack Apache Center, located in the 1300 block of East Apache Boulevard, for a housing project that will be built for low-to-moderate-income residents.

The housing development is expected to include a grocery store positioned on the ground floor, city records show, which Tempe believes will fill a need in the community after the local Food City location shuttered.

"The City can more proactively work to address the food desert that was created by the closing of the grocery store that was located on this site by implementing a redevelopment project that aligns with the community’s vision for the Apache Boulevard," public records state.

Mayor Corey Woods said redeveloping the 3-acre site will help this region of the city thrive and allow more residents to share in the city's prosperity.

“Anyone who wants to live in Tempe should be able to. We are working hard to make that a reality for more people and more families,” the mayor said. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring a grocery store back to the neighborhood, along with more community services that benefit current and future residents in the area.”

Tempe is utilizing money from the general fund's unrestricted fund balance to purchase the Apache Boulevard property.

The city is in the process of scheduling stakeholder meetings with neighbors and existing tenants of the property to notify them of the change of ownership.

