Tempe pushes to further regulate short term rentals after Halloween weekend shooting

As the rate of shootings at house parties in short-term rentals continues to climb, the City of Tempe is taking steps to address rental properties.

Over Halloween weekend, gunfire erupted at a house party in Tempe. Although no one was injured, it's the latest in a series of incidents happening at short-term rentals that has city officials reexamining how they handle these properties.

The City of Tempe announced on Tuesday that it would be taking steps to further regulate short-term rentals.

As part of the changes, the city is turning to the community for their views on proposed local regulations that would be among the strictest in the state.

The city council proposed the following regulations for owners of short-term rental properties:

Require an annual $250 regulatory permit

Provide proof of a valid sales tax license and evidence the rental is registered with the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office

Notify all residential properties adjacent to, directly, and diagonally across the property of their emergency contact information. Responses to complaints would be required from the property owner within one hour for complaints for which police is dispatched or 24 hours for non-emergency complaints.

Maintain liability insurance of at least $500,000

Conduct a sex offender background check for every person who books a rental – and possibly all those staying on the property.

Require the display of the local regulatory permit or license number on advertisements

Proposed penalties for violations and additional information can be found at tempe.gov/ShortTermRentals.

The city is also holding two public meetings for community members to provide feedback on the proposed changes. A virtual meeting will take place at noon on Monday, Nov. 14. An in-person meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center on Orange Street.

There will also be two public hearings at the Tempe City Council Regular Council Meetings on Dec. 15 and Jan. 5.

