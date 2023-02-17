New $2 billion settlement would bring traffic congestion, sports gambling, and tax breaks, opponets say

People weren't afraid to speak out about what they thought of the massive project at a recent public discussion.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Both sides showed up to a public discussion about the proposed Tempe Entertainment District.

It was held by a grassroots group opposed to the project that if approved by voters in May, would bring apartments, hotels, and a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes just west of Mill Avenue on Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Speakers included Gayle Shanks, a member of the Tempe First organization, and former Tempe City Councilmember Lauren Kuby. Both are against the project for several reasons including traffic congestion, sports gambling that could come with the complex, and also the tax breaks developers would receive if approved by voters.

There is also the concern that for how much money is being used to build the facilities, the amount of money they will make won't be enough.

"I think the financials do not make sense," Shanks said.

“We’re just creating bottlenecks and traffic congestion and neighborhoods in the southeast neighborhoods are really going to suffer from that,” Kuby said.

During the presentation, those who are for the project started speaking out during the question and answer portion. Tempe resident Onnie Shekerjian was one of them.

"It's a great project," Shekerjian said. “It will bring tax revenue in to the city of Tempe to support projects like affordable housing.”

Doug Royse has lived in Tempe his entire life. He's for the development because the nearly 50 acres of land where it would be built is not doing anything for the city.

“It’s taking over a worthless piece of property that is not generating any money,” Royse said.

Royse believes people need to look at both sides of the situation to decide what they think is best.

A special election will be held on May 16, 2023 where Tempe voters will decide whether or not to approve three ballot measures that will either lead to the creation of the entertainment district or not.

What is the Tempe Entertainment District?

The $2.1 billion entertainment district for the Coyotes was first proposed in September 2021.

The development includes a 16,000-seat arena and team practice facility. In the following phases, the site will build hotels, retail, apartments and a theater.

Officials from the Coyotes say the development will bring 6,900 permanent jobs and over 9,000 jobs to the state of Arizona. They believed it will generate close to $125 million in revenue.

