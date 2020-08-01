For the first time, we are seeing the full body camera video from the moments after a Tempe police officer shot and killed a 14-year-old burglary suspect in January 2019.

Tempe Police Department released the video among a slew of other documents, 911 calls and personnel files on the officer involved in the incident, Officer Joseph Jaen.

The personnel file reveals a suspect reported Jaen used excessive use of force during a trespassing call back in July 2013.

The suspect claimed Jaen knocked him on a fence and "slammed" him on some pavement while escorting him out of a storage facility.

However, the investigation ultimately found ruled, "...The level of force used by Officer Jaen was reasonable, and the allegation of excessive force is UNFOUNDED."

RELATED: Tempe board approves benefits for former police officer who shot 14-year-old carrying fake gun

Jaen's internal affairs file includes 19 incidents, not including the investigation into the shooting of Antonio Arce.

Among those incidents, five are citations. One is the excessive force complaint. Others range from a complaint against Jaen for spilling water on his company laptop to a school bus driver reporting he drove past a school bus while its stop arm was down and red lights were flashing.

The case file includes 15 commendations and awards, including several citizens writing in to the police department to praise Jaen's behavior.

In 2018, for example, a DUI suspect he stopped wrote in to say, "I just wanted to say thank you for being so kind to me at the 5th St station and let you know that I've done what I said I would and cleaned up, I feel like a new man and want you to know that..."

In May of 2013, a father wrote to TPD to thank Officer Jaen for responding to his bipolar daughter in a sensitive way.

"Joe is an exceptionally caring person," wrote the father.

In 2019, however, Jaen responded to a vehicle break-in that ultimately concluded in a pursuit and shooting death of 14-year-old Antonio Arce.

RELATED: Family of 14-year-old shot, killed by former Tempe officer files $5 million notice of claim against city

The shooting death sparked protests throughout the community.

Tuesday evening, almost a year after the incident, Tempe police released the full video of the moments following the shooting.

The video, which is difficult to watch, shows the raw emotion of everyone involved.

Officer Jaen resigned last May.

This past Friday, the Police Public Safety Board voted to award Jaen early retirement benefits.

In July, 2019, Antonio Arce's parents filed a $5 million notice of claim against the City of Tempe.

Their lawyer tells 12 News they intend to sue the city and now former officer Jaen.

PREVIOUSLY: Tempe police show new video of fatally shot 14-year-old possessing fake gun