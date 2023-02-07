Have you seen her? Tempe 14-year-old missing since start of February, police say

Amyiah Rodriguez left McClintock High School in Tempe on Feb. 1, and has not been heard from since. Police are searching for any information on her location.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a missing girl from the East Valley.

On Feb. 1, 14-year-old Amyiah Rodriguez left McClintock High School in Tempe just before noon. Family and friends haven't heard from her since, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.

According to a report from the Tempe Police Department, Rodriguez left the school, located at 1830 E. Del Rio, without parent permission around 11:30 a.m.

Rodriguez is described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall teenager weighing roughly 115 pounds with long braids.

She was last seen wearing blue athletic pants, a white cropped shirt, a grey or white hoodie and white Crocs.

Authorities said that Rodriguez doesn't have a cell phone, access to transportation, or money. She was last seen on Feb. 2 near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive, and may still be in the McClintock High School area.

If you have any information on Rodriguez's location, please contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed