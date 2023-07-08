Driver fired at Tempe police sergeant during traffic stop

The police sergeant was not injured after the suspect allegedly fired a shot toward them early Saturday morning.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officials are investigating a suspect who allegedly fired a gunshot at a Tempe police sergeant early Saturday morning and then fled the scene.

The sergeant pulled over an SUV after the driver committed multiple traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the driver stuck his arm out the window and allegedly fired a shot in the direction of the sergeant, Tempe police said.

The sergeant was not injured.

The driver then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police later found the SUV unoccupied at an apartment complex in the area of 65th Street and Greenway Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were disclosed.

