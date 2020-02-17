TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was found dead in a rental office space in Tempe on Monday morning.

Police say a friend of the victim called around 4 a.m. and requested a welfare check.

Officers responded to a rental office space near E. Weber and N. Stadem drives. The door was reportedly unlocked and open. Police found a deceased man.

Police say the death is "suspicious by nature" and has opened a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

