Tempe Police Department announces death of 13-year-old K9

TEMPE, Ariz — The Tempe Police Department is mourning the death of 13-year-old police K9 Nanouc, the department announced on social media on Monday.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we share with you all the news that Tempe Police K9 Nanouc crossed the rainbow bridge this morning," Tempe PD wrote in a statement on social media platforms on Monday. "Nanouc was 13 years old. He served Tempe residents and visitors with retired K9 Officer Jim Jeffries from 2010 to 2015. Rest well friend!"