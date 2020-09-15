Tempe police chief suddenly resigns, will step down in October

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir has agreed to leave her role effective Oct. 25. There was no reason given for her resignation.

PHOENIX — The woman leading the Tempe Police Department resigned and will leave her role in October, city officials announced Tuesday.

City Manager Andrew Ching accepted the resignation and city officials said he intends to appoint an interim Tempe Police chief in the coming days.

“Chief Moir has dedicated her professional life to Tempe for nearly five years,” said Ching in a press release.

“That time and care devoted to our community is deserving of sincere thanks. I am grateful for her service to the Tempe Police Department.”



Mayor Corey Woods said in a statement that he appreciates Moir’s contributions to Tempe and to police agency collaboration regionally.

“Chief Moir served the residents of Tempe well,” Woods said in a statement.

“She cares deeply for our community members and Tempe Police employees, and she has worked tirelessly to move our department forward. I have truly enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best.”

Moir assumed leadership of the department in 2016 as the first female chief in Tempe’s history.