The man police had been looking for after he allegedly groped a woman sleeping on light rail has been arrested, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Alfonso Stanley, 33, was arrested Wednesday. According to police, Stanley placed his hands down the pants of a sleeping woman on the light rail in the area of Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane back in August.

Stanley got off the light rail at Rural Road and University Drive and was last seen walking east near Rural Road after the assault, police said.

PREVIOUSLY: Tempe police seek a suspect wanted for allegedly groping a woman sleeping on light rail

Police said with the public's help they were able to track Stanley down.

Stanley was booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse and two counts of assault, police said.