Tempe picks new names for landmarks dedicated to KKK members

The new landmark names pay tribute to Tempe's civil rights activists and philanthropists.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council has approved a list of new names for local landmarks that shared the names of historical figures who were members of the local Ku Klux Klan chapter.

In 2021, the city announced it would begin renaming parks and streets that had been dedicated to now-deceased Tempe leaders who were affiliated with the KKK.

The council has now solidified a list of new landmark names that will take effect on July 1.

After vetting suggestions submitted by the community, the city selected names that honor local civil rights activists, philanthropists, and trailblazing business owners.

The changes include:

East Laird Street will now become Obregon Street

West Laird Street will now become Romo-Jones Street

Hudson Lane will now become Thomas Lane

Hudson Park will now become Parque de Soza

Redden Park will now become Michelle Brooks-Totress Park

Harelson Park will now become Mary and Moses Green Park

The area east of Rural Road and south of University Drive will be marked as Rancho de Sotelo

The council additionally approved renaming Sixth Street Park as Ragsdale-MLK Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Lincoln Ragsdale, a local activist and businessman.

Back in the 1920s, membership in the local KKK chapter was quite common among elected officials in Maricopa County.

"The stated goals of the Klan in this era were white supremacy, prohibition of alcohol, 'law and order' and '100 percent Americanism.' They were anti-Catholic and specifically against Catholic teachers in public schools," according to a memo sent to the Tempe City Council.

After this discovery was made through reviewing historical records, the city and local school district began reviewing how to change landmarks named after figures like Hugh E. Laird, Estmer W. Hudson, and Clyde Harlan Gilliland.

More info on the renaming process can be found here.