Three people, including a Tempe police officer, were hospitalized after a crash involving a Tempe police vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said an officer was responding with lights and sirens to an officer-involved shooting in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road when a car traveling eastbound on University Drive crashed into the officer traveling southbound on Rural Road.

After this first crash, a second car entered the intersection eastbound on University Drive and crashed into the officer's vehicle, according to police.

The second crash caused the second car to turn onto its side and slide across the intersection, hitting a pedestrian standing next to their bicycle on the southeast corner of the intersection.

In total, five people were evaluated for injury but only three were transported to hospitals from the scene. Police said one of the people taken to the hospital was the Tempe officer responding to the shooting.

The intersection was closed in all directions while police and medical personnel work in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.