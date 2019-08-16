A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after posting threatening messages on social media, according to the Tempe Police Department.

A message sent to parents of Mountain Pointe High School students Thursday evening from the school asked parents not to share the threatening post. It also asked parents to stop their children from sharing it also.

The school's original message said the administration was aware of the threat which was already being shared on social media by students. According to the school, the threat implied there would be a school shooting.

According to the school's message, there is no reference to Mountain Pointe in the original threat and "several other Valley schools" had students reporting and sharing the post.

The school sent out a followup message just before 10 p.m. Thursday saying there was no threat to the school and "we look forward to welcoming all students to campus" Friday.

The teen could be facing "several charges," police said.

Tempe PD said it would work with the Phoenix Police Department Friday to provide an "additional police presence" around campuses.