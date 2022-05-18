City of Tempe officials give update on US 60 closure situation

Following a water main break on May 7, U.S. 60 Eastbound lanes have reopened as of Sunday. Westbound lanes remain closed.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The U.S. 60 freeway is scheduled to get some fresh concrete in the coming days after a pipe rupture caused 80 million gallons of water to spill on the road near Tempe, city officials said Wednesday.

The update came following a week and a half of work to repair the severe pipe break below the roadway.

That break occurred Saturday, May 7, and shut down all lanes of the highway. Eastbound lanes were finally reopened on Sunday, May 15,

Westbound lanes remain closed as of Wednesday.

"Right now we're working on the westbound lanes," said Chris Kabala, principal civil engineer of the City of Tempe. "We have tentative concrete placement scheduled for tonight, tomorrow, and possibly the day after."

When asked when he expected that work to be complete, Kabala said: "very soon."

Mayor Corey Woods assured the city that they were working around the clock to get the roads back open, and would have more updates soon.

For detours, officials recommend using the Loop 202 Red Mountain or Loop 202 San Tan during the closure.

ADOT announced the postponement of the freeway work eastbound Interstate 10 between US 60 and Loop 202 due to the unanticipated closure of the US 60 in Tempe.

Officials are asking commuters to avoid residential streets to avoid construction.

