TEMPE, Ariz. - Three days after a 14-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed by a Tempe police officer, the Tempe Officers Association released a statement Friday asking the public to withhold judgment until the investigation is complete.

The officers association called what happened "a tragedy," saying it is grieving with the community and supporting its fellow officer, who the association says is a decorated military veteran who has spent 15 years on the force.

On Tuesday, an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call near 48th Street and Baseline Road just after 2:30 p.m. The teen was burglarizing a vehicle, according to police.

Police say the boy got out of the car and took off on foot holding what appeared to be a handgun, and the officer chased him on foot, giving verbal commands. The officer "perceived a threat and fired his service weapon striking the suspect," according to police.

Police later determined that the gun was a replica airsoft gun. They also found items that they believe were from the burglarized car.

On Thursday night, a crowd of people assembled outside of Tempe PD headquarters, protesting the police shooting death.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Tempe PD will hold a press conference in relation to the incident.

Below is the full statement from the Tempe Officer's Association:

As the Tempe Officers Association grieves with our community, the organization’s president, Rob Ferraro, has released the following statement:

“The Tempe Officers Association believes in and supports open, cooperative investigations into every police use of force incident – investigations based on facts and taking into account the difficult, demanding nature of police decision-making. As we hope the public will do, we will withhold judgment on this matter until the investigation is complete and all the facts are known.

“What happened on South Fair Lane Tuesday afternoon was a tragedy. The death of a 14-year-old is always tragic, no matter the circumstances. Every member of the Tempe Police Officers Association will hold in our hearts and prayers everyone involved in this incident, their families and their loved ones. We grieve with the community, even as we support our fellow officer, a decorated military veteran and a Tempe police officer for nearly 15 years.

“No Tempe police officer goes to work hoping to use his or her service weapon in the line of duty. We do so only under the most serious circumstances, in moments that require split-second reactions and decision-making. Every Tempe officer who wears the badge does so because we love the city and because we take with the utmost seriousness our sworn oath to uphold the law. While each of us is only human, we strive at all times to make the most correct and best possible decisions, because the public we serve expects nothing less.”