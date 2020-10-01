A Tempe police officer was involved in a four-vehicle car crash on Thursday evening.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was driving a marked police vehicle when they were involved in the crash at the intersection of Rural and Guadalupe roads around 5 p.m.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

One of the drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

All of the other drivers and passengers involved did not want to be transported for further evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.