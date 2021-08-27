Tempe mother, 2 sons missing after possibly going camping

The family was last seen on Aug. 13, according to the Tempe Police Department.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman and her two sons, ages 13 and 7, were reported missing Friday after possibly camping, the Tempe Police Department said.

Amy, Garrett and Miles Harshbarger were last seen on Aug. 13 and have not been seen since, police said.

According to the police report, Amy Harshbarger made statements about going camping in the area of Payson or Prescott before they went missing.

Police said they could be driving a 2004 Toyota Sequoia with Arizona license plate CLV5575 eastbound on Highway 72 near Huntsville, Alabama.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

Needing some help on this... pic.twitter.com/FHRMTbdJ4R — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) August 28, 2021

