MESA, Ariz. - Mother’s Day is all about flowers, cards or other gifts for the most important woman in a person’s life. For some, it’s the most valuable and important gift of all, a new baby.

A Tempe couple welcomed a baby boy early Sunday morning at Banner Desert Medical Center. And they happily introduced baby Henry Graham to 12 News.

“We had no idea actually, we came in for an ultrasound yesterday and they told me it was time,” said Jordan Tartamella.

Three days late or just on time?

“Honestly it’s weird that it’s Mother’s Day and I’m here.” said Tartamella.

She and her husband Ed, who also have a 2-year-old, welcomed baby Henry at 4 a.m. at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.

“Best gift of all” said Tartamella.

But more than that, he’s a blessing following a loss they had this time last year.

“Last year we had a miscarriage and last Mother’s Day was really hard for me. So, we lost a baby and I felt like I didn’t have my baby and it was hard.” said Tartamella.

A message Tartamella hopes brings comfort to others.

“So many women just don’t talk about miscarriages they’re uncomfortable talking about it, it’s a taboo. But it’s important to make the babies lost known and remembered.” said Tartamella.

His existence is the greatest gift for this mom.

