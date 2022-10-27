Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. near Alma School and Broadway roads, Mesa police said.
Mesa police said the department's air unit was called by the Tempe Police Department to assist in locating a suspect involved in a domestic violence call that had fled in a vehicle.
The Mesa Police Air Unit was able to locate the man. Police then attempted to make contact with the man during a traffic stop when the shooting occurred.
It is unknown at this time if the man was armed with a weapon, according to Mesa police.
Police say no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.
