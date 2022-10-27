x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa

The shooting occurred in the area of Broadway and Alma School roads in Mesa on Thursday afternoon.

More Videos

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. near Alma School and Broadway roads, Mesa police said.

Mesa police said the department's air unit was called by the Tempe Police Department to assist in locating a suspect involved in a domestic violence call that had fled in a vehicle.

The Mesa Police Air Unit was able to locate the man. Police then attempted to make contact with the man during a traffic stop when the shooting occurred.

It is unknown at this time if the man was armed with a weapon, according to Mesa police.

Police say no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out