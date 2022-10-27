Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa

The shooting occurred in the area of Broadway and Alma School roads in Mesa on Thursday afternoon.

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. near Alma School and Broadway roads, Mesa police said.

Mesa police said the department's air unit was called by the Tempe Police Department to assist in locating a suspect involved in a domestic violence call that had fled in a vehicle.

The Mesa Police Air Unit was able to locate the man. Police then attempted to make contact with the man during a traffic stop when the shooting occurred.

It is unknown at this time if the man was armed with a weapon, according to Mesa police.

Police say no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting in the area of Alma School and Rodgers. Please stay out of the area. We are NOT looking for any suspects. PIO is heading out to the scene. pic.twitter.com/3Pjujjp3S0 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 27, 2022

