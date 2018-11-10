TEMPE, Ariz. - The naked truth about Eric Anderson's near death shower experience is traumatizing to say the least.

"Usually you would think the bathroom is one of the safer places," Anderson joked while showing off the .40-caliber bullet hole in his shower wall.

"It happened so fast, like I jumped back," he said.

Anderson initially thought maybe a pipe had burst behind the shower wall. His brother, David, who was in the living room some 30 feet away didn't know what the noise was.

"A loud bang, followed by screaming," David said. "You don't expect anything like that to happen," he added.

That's why the brothers called the maintenance crew with their Tempe apartment complex. Maintenance decided to knock on the neighbor's door, where they found 19-year-old Saevon Clark.

After calling police, Clark admitted his finger slipped while putting his gun down on the ground. Clark also admitted he knew the bullet went through the wall, but did not think to ask the neighbors if everyone was okay.

Clark is now facing several charges including discharging firearm in the city limit, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and endangerment.

"I definitely think it was an accident, but there's still something for him to learn from the stuff he is being charged with," Eric said.

© 2018 KPNX