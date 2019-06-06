PHOENIX — A Tempe man was arrested early Sunday for driving under the influence—his third such arrest since last month and allegedly his ninth overall.

Kenneth Stephen Hamilton, 62, was pulled over just after midnight after he was observed swerving and driving 27 mph in a 45 mph zone near Mill and Southern avenues.

Court documents said Hamilton exhibited numerous signs and symptoms of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and inability to stand on his own.

Hamilton had a blood alcohol content of .153, nearly double the .08 legal limit, and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Court documents said he also resisted arrest by not letting go of the tailgate when he was being taken into custody.

After his arrest, a records check found that Hamilton's license had been suspended since May 13 due to a prior arrest for driving under the influence in Tempe.

But that reportedly wasn't Hamilton's first run-in with the law—or his last. He was arrested again on May 27 in Tempe for driving under the influence.

Court documents said a review of Hamilton's criminal history indicated that he had nine prior DUI arrests, but only listed five incidents dating back to 2002.

12 News has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for clarification.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, various interventions for repeat offenders of driving under the influence include impounding the vehicle, installing an ignition interlock, putting the suspect on house arrest or probation supervision.

Hamilton was booked into Tempe City Jail on aggravated DUI-related charges, but has been released on a $1,200 bond and will be held on house arrest.

He is set to appear in court next on June 10.