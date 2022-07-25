Man arrested after throwing jars of gasoline at home of Tempe neighbor, court docs say

Court records show the defendant allegedly tossed two cigarette butts near where they threw jars of gasoline at their neighbor's home.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempting to torch his neighbor's home by hurling jars of gasoline at the residence.

Tyler Priddis, 37, allegedly admitted to throwing the jars at a home near McClintock Drive and Elliot Road because he wanted to scare his neighbors.

Court records show Priddis told police he didn't intend for the gasoline to catch fire, even though he tossed two cigarette butts near where a jar had smashed.

The suspect additionally accused his neighbors of trying to "get into his head," court records show.

Priddis was taken into custody on charges of attempted arson and disorderly conduct.

