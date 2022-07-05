'It's almost like the whole city was built with it': Thousands of Tempe homes could have expired pipes

Massive sewage backups, repair bills and headaches could be in store for "nine out of 10" Tempe homeowners, according to a local sewer line repair specialist.

A recent pipe rupture that spilled around 8 million gallons of water and closed a major Valley highway put Tempe's water infrastructure back in the news.

Checking water main lines is now a priority for Tempe officials since the incident, but Tempe residents should be turning their attention to a different type of water infrastructure: sewage pipes.

Thousands of the Tempe homes could have critically-deteriorated sewage pipes underneath them, according to a map provided by the city. An expert said the problem could affect as many as "nine out of 10" homes in the area.

The pipes could cause massive sewage backups, repair bills and headaches for homeowners if they aren't signed up for a program looking to minimize the pain on residents' wallets and correct past mistakes.

'Tempe is plagued with Orangeburg'

The pipes, called "Orangeburg Pipe," are made out of paper with an inner coating of tar. They were used to connect homes to the city's public sewer between 1940 and 1970.

The average lifespan for Orangeburg Pipe is around 50 years, but they're known to fail in as little as 10 years. The vast majority of the pipes should be critically deteriorated today even by the most relaxed of estimates.

"You have two different things that can happen," said Samuel Ariaratnam, professor and construction engineering program chair at ASU's School of Sustainable Engineering & the Built Environment.

"You could have a crack, where you have sewage leaking out on your property, or you could have a collapsed pipe, where you would see [sewage] backups."

Tempe has no idea where the pipping is because previous city officials didn't keep records of where the pipes were installed, the city's website said.

See if your home falls within the danger area on the map below:

Plumbing professionals have seen how widespread the pipe problem is firsthand.

"The City of Tempe is plagued with Orangeburg...it's almost like the whole city was built with it," said Mason Cruz, master drain cleaner and sewer line repair specialist at Roto-Rooter.

"Nine out of 10 homes that we go to in the city of Tempe have Orangeburg Pipe under them...I can't count how many times we've had blown out sections or ovaled-out pipes from that Orangeburg."

The Tempe program that could save you thousands on pipe repairs

Typically, residents have to pay for their own pipe repairs, regardless of whether the repairs are based on a systemic lack of long-term infrastructure planning or not.

Ariaratnam says this is the wrong approach when it comes to Orangeburg.

"The best approach would be for the neighborhood or city to help coordinate this with a replacement program," Ariaratnam said. "That's the best approach if you want to get rid of as much Orangeburg as you can."

The good news is that Tempe officials are doing just that.

A recently created "SLWA" program, ran in partnership with Tempe and Service Line Warranties of America, covers residential repairs up to $8,500 for service line repairs, including Orangeburg pipe.

The program is open to Tempe homeowners and costs $9.88 a month for the first year and $10.98 a month after the first year, according to the city's webpage.

"SLWA plan holders have access to a repair hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and repairs are performed by local, licensed and insured contractors that SLWA has identified in the area," the webpage said.

"Tempeans can learn more about these optional plans by visiting RepairsTempe.com or calling toll-free 1-844-257-8795."

The SLWA program started on Feb. 1, 2022 and was an update to Tempe's previous program called "SLiPP."

Cruz, who's been contracted through the city numerous times, said residents shouldn't be afraid in taking advantage of the program since it's a massive step in the right direction to fixing the pipe problem.

"It's a really great program for the homeowners of Tempe, for sure," Cruz said. "Some people take advantage of it, some don't think it's real, but...they're trying to undo the things they did wrong many years ago."

