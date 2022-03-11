Tempe Healing Field remembers 9/11 victims more than two decades after terrorist attacks

Volunteers reflect on 9/11 attacks by placing hundreds of flags in the ground at Tempe Beach Park.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Sept. 11, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. In the Valley, hundreds of volunteers worked to keep the memories alive, of each of the victims who lost their lives that day.

At Tempe Beach Park, there's a list of names, each remembered with an American flag. Nearly 3,000 victims were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And more than two decades later, a memorial was created again in their honor, said Mark Whitaker, a Tempe Healing Field volunteer.

“It was a terrible day, it was a terrible attack on the United States," Whitaker said. "That in itself is important for us to remember.”

Yellow ribbons were posted up for first responders and were strung along the perimeter of the field, still protecting and serving even in death.

“911 we won’t forget either and we don’t want to forget it," Whitaker said. "This helps people remember and it helps teach the next generation.”

Sky blue ribbons signified flight crews, combat boots for veterans and stuffed bears for the children.

Whitaker has a special connection to Tempe’s Healing Field.

“Michael of course brought the idea and gets a lot of credit for the healing field being here in the Valley," he said.

Michael Whitaker, Mark's brother, who 12News has also talked with at past healing fields memorials, passed away on August 6 of 2021.

“He was very passionate about it," Mark said. "Got people to buy in on it. Fortunate this field has gone up each year for the last 19 years.”

Now his late wife and brother, along with the Exchange Club and hundreds of dedicated volunteers still lay flags every year.

“The flags make you think about what the flag means to you, what being patriotic means to you, it just is a healing, it’s a time for healing,” Susan Whitaker, Michael's late wife, said.

It's a humbling experience for all who come to remember, honor and reflect.

