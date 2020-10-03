PHOENIX — A City of Tempe firefighter who died last week from job-related cancer will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Tommy Arriaga died on March 6 following his battle with colorectal cancer. He was 36.

His cancer has been determined to be related to his work, the fire department said.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue said Tuesday that Arriaga's church service will take place at Sun Valley Community Church near Loop 101 and Guadalupe Road at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the public will be allowed inside of the church.

First responders from across the Valley are expected to attend the service.

The funeral procession will travel from Sun Valley Community Church to Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road in Scottsdale.

It is expected to begin around 2 p.m. The procession of the hearse, Arriaga's family and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue vehicles will leave the church and travel to the cemetery.

The procession will follow the route below:

River Drive south to Guadalupe Road

Guadalupe Road west to McClintock Drive

McClintock Drive north to 401 N. Hayden Road

Roadways will be partially closed between the church and the cemetery.

The closures of westbound Guadalupe Road and northbound McClintock Drive will be rolling closures. The streets will open once the procession has fully passed.

All roads should be reopened by 3 p.m.