Tempe gas station crash sends 6 people to hospital

Authorities said speed might have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash that sent six people to the hospital in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Six people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a pickup truck at a Tempe gas station early Friday morning.

The Tempe Police Department said a car was driving down Kyrene Road when it ran a red light at Baseline Road and crashed into a pickup truck parked at a gas pump.

Police said all five people in the passenger car along with the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with various injuries, some being life threatening.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the collision.

Baseline Road between Kyrene Road and Hardy Drive will be closed in both directions for investigations.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous