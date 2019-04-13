TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council voted to remove council member Kolby Granville from office Friday night.

Granville is accused of making improper sexual advances and serving alcohol to underage women.

The Tempe City Council conducted an independent investigation, concluding that he violated the council’s code of conduct.

During the public hearing Friday, several speakers condemned Granville’s alleged conduct before the council voted to expel him.

Granville previously denied ever buying minors alcohol or making inappropriate sexual advances, but he did not speak during the discussion on Friday and abstained from voting.

Granville was fired last year from Tempe Preparatory Academy, where he was a history teacher, for alleged misconduct with multiple young women.

The women allege he gave them alcohol when they were underage. One woman also accused Granville of making unwanted sexual advances.

Phoenix police had investigated the accusations, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the case when the victims decided not to press charges.

The report released after the investigation by an outside counsel shows several instances where TPA students called Granville flirtatious and accused him of contacting students who had recently graduated.

One woman interviewed by a Phoenix Police detective said Granville asked her out when she was 17 years old and invited her over to his house, where he proceeded to talk about his sexual experiences, making her "uncomfortable."

According to the documents, another woman said he put his hand her pants and digitally penetrated her before she left crying.

Granville previously said he refused to resign from the council because he didn’t want to let his voters down.