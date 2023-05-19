Tempe city manager resigns after failed Coyotes arena referendum

A few days after Tempe voters refused to let the city approve a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes, the city manager announced he was stepping down for a new role.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching announced Friday he was stepping down after spending the last decade leading the city.

Ching said's he transitioning into a management role with another Valley community. The Town of Paradise Valley is planning to hire Ching as its next town manager.

"I am humbled to have worked alongside City of Tempe employees for the benefit of the Tempe community," Ching said in a statement. "I know they will continue to serve with skill and integrity, devotion and teamwork, and I wish them all the very best."



Ching's announcement comes only days after Tempe's voters rejected a project that would have given the Arizona Coyotes a new arena near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

The project, known as the Tempe Entertainment District, had been supported by Tempe's leaders and the city council approved it back in November.

One condition of that approval was requiring developers to hold a special election and allow voters the chance to support or reject the Coyotes arena.

By a 57-43 split, Tempe residents voted Tuesday to not allow the city to move forward with the entertainment district.

Ching started working in the city attorney's office in the early 1990s before he was appointed as city manager in 2013.

His last day on the job will be June 16. The city council will have to appoint Ching's successor.

