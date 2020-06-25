Tempe City Council to vote on $2 million settlement for family of teen shot by police

14-year-old Antonio Arce was shot by a Tempe police officer in January 2019.

The Tempe City Council is set to decide on a payout Thursday night to the parents of a teen shot and killed by an officer in January 2019.

The council will review its budget at the council meeting at 6 p.m. And part of the budget discussion is a $2 million settlement agreement with Sandra Gonzalez and Juan Antonio Arce, the parents of Antonio Arce.

A statement from city leaders says the settlement agreement includes a provision that the family cannot sue the city for any other claims related to the shooting.

You can stream the meeting here or watch Tempe 11 on Cox or Century Link.

Antonio Arce was shot and killed by former Tempe police officer Joseph Jaen on January 15, 2019.

Police said they responded to a call of a suspicious car in an alley near 48th Street and Baseline Road just after 2:30 p.m. Jaen reportedly saw Arce inside a pickup truck parked in the alley.

Body camera video released by police shows the boy exiting the truck and running away, and Jaen chasing after him. Jaen shot twice at Arce from at least 114 feet away, striking him once in the shoulder. The boy continued to run but collapsed on a street just outside the alleyway.

Investigators say they found a fake gun in the teen's possession.

The officer "perceived a threat and fired his service weapon striking the suspect," police said at the time.

Jaen resigned from the department about four months after the shooting. No charges were brought against the former officer.

According to an Instagram post, a demonstration by Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro is planned at 8 p.m. following the regular budget meeting. The group is holding an "outdoor council meeting" and calling to "defund" Tempe police.