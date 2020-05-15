Tempe carjacking leads to pursuit and crash

The pursuit led to a crash in Mesa.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A carjacking in Tempe on Friday afternoon led to a police pursuit and then a crash.

Around 12:30, police received a call for a carjacking at a convenience store at Priest & Baseline in Tempe.

According to Tempe PD, the victim was sitting in his Ford Fusion alone when a suspect approached him and pulled out a weapon.

Tempe Police say the suspect was 44-year-old Rodrigo Aguilar.

They say he fled east into Mesa, where they received a call for a hit-and-run. Mesa police officers tried to get him to stopband ended up using a pit maneuver near Dobson and Guadalupe.

The Ford Fusion went across the median and was struck or struck by several vehicles going northbound, according to Tempe PD.

Mesa officers assisted Tempe officers in the pursuit.

We have reached out to Tempe police for more information.



Tempe PD says Aguilar took off into an apartment complex where an officer was finally able to take him into custody after tazing him.