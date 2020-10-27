Tempe boy reunited with mom after found wandering alone, naked

The boy was wandering in the area of 2100 E. Apache Boulevard, by the Loop 101.

PHOENIX — A young boy who was found wandering naked and alone in Tempe early Tuesday has been reunited with his mother.

The Tempe Police Department said concerned citizens contacted police around 5:50 a.m. after finding a 4-5 year old boy wandering in the area of 2100 E. Apache Boulevard, by the Loop 101.

Police said the boy was naked when he was found.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the child, who is non-verbal.

The child has since been reunited with his mother.

No other information was immediately provided.