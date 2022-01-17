Tempe's Big Surf waterpark auctions off equipment

Boogie boards, pool loungers, and swimming tubes were some of the items available to buy this week during an online auction.

Big Surf waterpark is auctioning off equipment as the future of the popular entertainment destination remains in question.

This week, Surplus Asset Management conducted an online auction for many pieces of equipment belonging to the Tempe waterpark. The items included a zip line, bike racks, picnic tables, icemakers, boogie boards, and pool loungers.

The park has remained closed throughout the pandemic and its managers had planned to reopen for the 2022 summer season.

"...we are very confident in our decision to reopen in 2022 for our 53rd season. We look forward to seeing everyone then," the park's owners wrote in a letter last April.

Just before the pandemic began, Big Surf celebrated its 50th anniversary in the summer of 2019. But now the park's future is starting to look more unclear.

A spokesperson for the park recently told the Phoenix New Times that Big Surf was up for sale.

The Punk in Drublic music festival had been scheduled to take place at Big Surf in March. But the event has since been moved to another venue in the Valley.

