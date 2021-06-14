Tempe offering free sand for sandbags ahead of Monsoon 2021

Bags for sand will be provided on-site, but people should bring their own shovel or scoop to fill them up.

TEMPE, Ariz. — We’re just a day away from the start of monsoon season, which runs June 15 to September 30.

Although these past few years have been milder, it’s never too late to make sure you’re prepared for a worst-case scenario.

In Tempe, people can swing by an emergency sand site all monsoon season and fill up some sandbags for free to take home. There are two sites to pick up sand:

Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N. Rio Road (access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive, near free compost)

1001 N. Rio Road (access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive, near free compost) Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W. Guadalupe Road (northwest corner of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads, east side of parking lot)

Bags for sand will be provided on-site, but people should bring their own shovel or scoop to fill them up. The goal is to get people prepared before the rain starts to fall.

"Once those rains come and that water starts coming up, you’re not going to have time to get here, get sandbags," said Deputy Chief Chris Snow with Tempe Fire.

He added that they respond to calls each monsoon season that could be prevented.

"Trim your trees around your house," he explained. "You don’t want any limbs falling on the roof."

Some other tips:

Clear away yard debris, including trash and pet waste

Clear out gutters and storm drains

Try to avoid using pesticides or chemicals that could wash away into the city's storm drains

And when the rain starts to fall, it can turn dangerous quickly.

"People need to remember it takes two inches of running water, that swift water, that can lift your vehicle up and disable it and push it downstream," Snow explained.

So, steer clear of driving through floodwaters even if it looks shallow – and keep out of washes, too.

"A little bit of rain can turn into flash flooding very quickly," Snow said.

If you see debris blocking roads, alleys or drains, you can call Tempe 311. The city of Tempe does not remove debris that falls on private property.

12 News on YouTube